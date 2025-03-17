Left Menu

Haryana's Ambitious Tax-Free Budget: A Vision for Growth and Empowerment

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented a tax-free budget for 2025-26, focusing on sectors like agriculture, health, and women empowerment. Key initiatives include the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' and the creation of a 'Department of Future'. The budget aims to promote economic growth and address social challenges.

  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking announcement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unveiled a comprehensive, tax-free budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. With an estimated outlay of Rs 2.05 lakh crore, the budget aims to foster growth across various sectors, particularly agriculture, education, and health.

Among the key initiatives is the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', aimed at supporting women with a monthly assistance package. Additionally, the government plans to establish a 'Department of Future' to anticipate and address upcoming challenges while fostering economic development.

The budget also introduces the Unified Pension Scheme for state employees and proposes significant investments in technology, infrastructure, and sports to create a knowledgeable and capable future workforce. Saini's comprehensive plan is set to fuel Haryana's economic growth and enhance the welfare of its citizens.

