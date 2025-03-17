Left Menu

Bird Flu Outbreak Strikes US Poultry Farm After Six Years

The United States has reported its first outbreak of the H7N9 bird flu on a poultry farm since 2017. The avian influenza has caused significant disruption globally, impacting food prices. The H7N9 strain has a high mortality rate, killing 39% of those infected since its emergence in 2013.

Updated: 17-03-2025 21:08 IST
The United States has recorded its first outbreak of the H7N9 bird flu on a poultry farm since 2017. This development comes as the nation battles another bird flu strain affecting humans, contributing to soaring egg prices. Avian influenza continues to wreak havoc worldwide, severely impacting food supply chains.

The H5N1 strain has been particularly damaging to poultry and was responsible for a death in the U.S. The H7N9 variant has a notably high fatality rate of 39%, claiming 616 lives globally out of 1,568 infected individuals since first emerging in China in 2013, according to the World Health Organization.

The latest H7N9 outbreak occurred at a farm housing 47,654 commercial broiler breeder chickens in Noxubee, Mississippi. The World Animal Health Organisation detailed that highly pathogenic avian influenza H7N9 of North American wild bird lineage was detected. Efforts to depopulate the affected flock are underway while authorities conduct a thorough investigation and enhance surveillance measures.

