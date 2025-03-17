Energy Warfare: The Battle Over Ukraine's Power and Gas Infrastructure

In a tense development, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation is expected to address potential concessions involving land and Ukraine's critical power plants, pivotal in an ongoing energy war sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion.

The turmoil has left Ukraine's energy infrastructure in disarray, leading to massive blackouts. In response, Ukraine has launched drone attacks targeting Russian oil refineries and logistics. Key infrastructures like the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant face operational uncertainties, contributing to the strategic considerations in peace negotiations.

Ukraine's gas transit and storage systems are equally embroiled in the conflict. Diminished gas volumes and attacks on infrastructure highlight the geopolitical significance of this energy struggle. As Ukraine continues its efforts to disrupt Russian oil exports, global stakeholders remain on edge, navigating the complex web of strategic energy interests.

