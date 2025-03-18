Alaska Courting Asia: High Stakes in Gas Diplomacy

Alaska's governor, alongside state representatives, is set to embark on a high-stakes tour across Asia, seeking investment for a multi-billion dollar natural gas project that could inject trillions into the U.S. economy. The delegation aims to entice Japanese, Korean, and Taiwanese companies despite existing skepticism.

The $44 billion plan involves transporting gas from Alaska's north via a lengthy pipeline, converting it into liquefied natural gas (LNG), and exporting it to Asia. Governor Mike Dunleavy, leading the mission, hopes to discuss strategic partnership opportunities, with potential exports commencing by 2030.

Despite President Trump's backing, Japanese firms express reservations, citing cost concerns. However, diplomatic efforts might pave the way, as South Korea shows interest, and Japan faces U.S. pressure to reduce trade deficits through LNG imports, signaling potential shifts in regional energy dynamics.

