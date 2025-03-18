European Allies Debate Seizing $300 Billion Frozen Russian Assets

As U.S. support for Ukraine hangs in uncertainty, European allies of Kyiv are considering the fate of $300 billion in frozen Russian assets. The funds, primarily held in custodian banks across Europe, Japan, and other nations, could support Ukraine's military efforts and aid reconstruction of war-torn areas.

The debate is mired in legal and financial concerns, as opponents argue that seizing these assets could violate international law and destabilize financial markets. While some European nations advocate for their seizure, citing the vast reconstruction costs estimated by the World Bank, others worry about potential diplomatic and economic repercussions.

Russia has condemned any attempt to appropriate its assets, warning of severe legal ramifications. As nations ponder the next move, the question of legal justification and international solidarity hangs in the balance. The tension underscores the complexities of global diplomacy in times of conflict.

