Odisha Remembers: The Legacy of Dr. Debendra Pradhan

The state of Odisha grieves the loss of former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan, whose contributions are hailed as a cornerstone of the BJP's establishment in the region. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, joined by spiritual leader Baba Ramdev and BJP figure Sambit Patra, attended the last rites in Puri, highlighting Pradhan's instrumental role in the party's growth.

Dr. Pradhan, father to current Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away on Monday in Delhi at the age of 84. His death prompted condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recognized Pradhan's dedication to poverty alleviation and his exemplary service as a Member of Parliament and Minister.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing Pradhan's influence as a visionary leader who shaped the BJP in Odisha and inspired future generations. Pradhan, who served as a BJP Odisha unit president multiple times and held ministerial roles in surface transport and agriculture, leaves a lasting legacy of service and leadership.

