Left Menu

Odisha Remembers: The Legacy of Dr. Debendra Pradhan

The passing of former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan at 84 spurred an outpouring of tributes. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi credited his efforts for the BJP's success in the state. Leaders like PM Modi and Nitin Gadkari lauded his role in poverty alleviation and shaping the party in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:09 IST
Odisha Remembers: The Legacy of Dr. Debendra Pradhan
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Odisha grieves the loss of former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan, whose contributions are hailed as a cornerstone of the BJP's establishment in the region. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, joined by spiritual leader Baba Ramdev and BJP figure Sambit Patra, attended the last rites in Puri, highlighting Pradhan's instrumental role in the party's growth.

Dr. Pradhan, father to current Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away on Monday in Delhi at the age of 84. His death prompted condolences from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recognized Pradhan's dedication to poverty alleviation and his exemplary service as a Member of Parliament and Minister.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also expressed deep sorrow, emphasizing Pradhan's influence as a visionary leader who shaped the BJP in Odisha and inspired future generations. Pradhan, who served as a BJP Odisha unit president multiple times and held ministerial roles in surface transport and agriculture, leaves a lasting legacy of service and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025