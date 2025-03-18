Left Menu

Trilateral Talks: South Korea, China, and Japan Meet in Tokyo

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China, and Japan are set to meet in Tokyo to discuss cooperation since their last summit. The meeting aims to address regional and international issues, with South Korea's foreign minister holding additional bilateral talks with his Japanese and Chinese counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:20 IST
Trilateral Talks: South Korea, China, and Japan Meet in Tokyo
Representative Image Image Credit:

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China, and Japan will convene in Tokyo on Saturday, according to a statement from Seoul's foreign ministry on Tuesday. The discussions will center on enhancing cooperation since their last leaders' summit in May of the previous year.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, aim to exchange viewpoints on various key regional and international topics. The meeting underscores the importance of dialogue among the three powers in addressing pressing global issues.

This will mark the first trilateral meeting of foreign ministers since November 2023, which was held in the South Korean city of Busan. In addition to the trilateral discussions, Cho will also engage in bilateral meetings with Iwaya and Yi on the sidelines, highlighting the significance of these diplomatic relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025