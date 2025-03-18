Trilateral Talks: South Korea, China, and Japan Meet in Tokyo

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China, and Japan will convene in Tokyo on Saturday, according to a statement from Seoul's foreign ministry on Tuesday. The discussions will center on enhancing cooperation since their last leaders' summit in May of the previous year.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, aim to exchange viewpoints on various key regional and international topics. The meeting underscores the importance of dialogue among the three powers in addressing pressing global issues.

This will mark the first trilateral meeting of foreign ministers since November 2023, which was held in the South Korean city of Busan. In addition to the trilateral discussions, Cho will also engage in bilateral meetings with Iwaya and Yi on the sidelines, highlighting the significance of these diplomatic relationships.

