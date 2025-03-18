Left Menu

Sensex Regains Spark: 900-Point Surge Amid Global Market Positivity

The BSE Sensex jumped over 900 points, surpassing the 75,000-mark, driven by a positive global market trend and bank stock buying. Key gainers included Zomato and ICICI Bank. Despite domestic positive cues like GDP growth, global trade tensions remain a concern. The index previously ended a five-day losing streak.

The BSE Sensex exhibited a strong performance on Tuesday, soaring over 900 points to surpass the 75,000 threshold amid a globally positive trading environment and robust purchasing in bank stocks.

Leading the gains in the Sensex pack were notable entities including Zomato and ICICI Bank, as the index extended its previous day's rally where it ended a five-day losing streak.

While domestic indicators such as GDP growth and reduced inflation present optimistic developments, global issues like trade tariffs remain an obstacle to sustained market elevation.

