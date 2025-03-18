Sensex Regains Spark: 900-Point Surge Amid Global Market Positivity
The BSE Sensex jumped over 900 points, surpassing the 75,000-mark, driven by a positive global market trend and bank stock buying. Key gainers included Zomato and ICICI Bank. Despite domestic positive cues like GDP growth, global trade tensions remain a concern. The index previously ended a five-day losing streak.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The BSE Sensex exhibited a strong performance on Tuesday, soaring over 900 points to surpass the 75,000 threshold amid a globally positive trading environment and robust purchasing in bank stocks.
Leading the gains in the Sensex pack were notable entities including Zomato and ICICI Bank, as the index extended its previous day's rally where it ended a five-day losing streak.
While domestic indicators such as GDP growth and reduced inflation present optimistic developments, global issues like trade tariffs remain an obstacle to sustained market elevation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sensex
- Stock Market
- BSE
- Global Markets
- Bank Stocks
- Nifty
- GDP Growth
- Zomato
- ICICI Bank
- Trade War
Advertisement
ALSO READ
History Hints at Potential Nifty Rebound as March Approaches
NSE Alters Nifty Derivatives Expiry Day to Monday
Sensex and Nifty Hit by Global Market Concerns and Tariff Tensions
Indian markets close higher on strong global cues; Nifty recovers from early dip
NSE Indices Launches Nifty Chemicals: A New Benchmark for the Sector