Sensex Regains Spark: 900-Point Surge Amid Global Market Positivity

The BSE Sensex exhibited a strong performance on Tuesday, soaring over 900 points to surpass the 75,000 threshold amid a globally positive trading environment and robust purchasing in bank stocks.

Leading the gains in the Sensex pack were notable entities including Zomato and ICICI Bank, as the index extended its previous day's rally where it ended a five-day losing streak.

While domestic indicators such as GDP growth and reduced inflation present optimistic developments, global issues like trade tariffs remain an obstacle to sustained market elevation.

(With inputs from agencies.)