Global CEOs Flock to Beijing: Key Meetings Amid Tensions

Dozens of prominent foreign CEOs are slated to visit Beijing for the annual China Development Forum, an event designed to bolster foreign investment amidst growing international tensions. According to a draft agenda and sources, some executives are expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the conference on March 23-24.

In light of stiff U.S. tariff pressures, China's policymakers are emphasizing enhanced domestic consumption. Among those attending are CEOs from major companies including FedEx, Siemens, BMW, and Qualcomm. However, the U.S. representation may dwindle due to increased scrutiny on American investments in China, insiders report.

This year's forum sees a significant increase in European CEO participation. Top discussions will focus on China's medical sector and boosting consumer demand as the nation aims to offset export challenges and sustain economic growth targets amidst a prolonged property crisis.

