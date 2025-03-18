Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Stagnant MGNREGA Budget Allocation in Union Budget 2025

Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader, criticized the BJP government's stagnant allocation for the MGNREGA scheme in the Union Budget 2025, demanding a raise in the minimum wage to Rs 400 per day. She highlighted challenges such as delays in wage payments and exclusionary systems, calling for immediate reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:24 IST
Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Stagnant MGNREGA Budget Allocation in Union Budget 2025
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi (Photo/Samvad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the stagnant budget allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2025. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of systematically undermining the scheme, demanding an increase in the minimum wage to Rs 400 per day.

Gandhi emphasized the numerous challenges faced by the scheme, including the exclusionary Aadhaar-based payment system and wage payment delays. She insisted on swift government action to resolve these issues, ensuring timely disbursement and adequate payments for those involved in the program.

The Congress party has consistently criticized the Union Budget since February 1, with concerns about reduced funding and questioning the government's commitment to its "Viksit Bharat" vision. The party points out that while certain taxpayer benefits were introduced, the cuts in essential sectors like education and rural development contradict the vision. The MGNREGA, enacted under the UPA government in 2005, plays a vital role in offering employment to rural households, ensuring one-third of jobs for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025