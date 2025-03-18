Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Stagnant MGNREGA Budget Allocation in Union Budget 2025
Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader, criticized the BJP government's stagnant allocation for the MGNREGA scheme in the Union Budget 2025, demanding a raise in the minimum wage to Rs 400 per day. She highlighted challenges such as delays in wage payments and exclusionary systems, calling for immediate reforms.
Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the stagnant budget allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in 2025. She accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of systematically undermining the scheme, demanding an increase in the minimum wage to Rs 400 per day.
Gandhi emphasized the numerous challenges faced by the scheme, including the exclusionary Aadhaar-based payment system and wage payment delays. She insisted on swift government action to resolve these issues, ensuring timely disbursement and adequate payments for those involved in the program.
The Congress party has consistently criticized the Union Budget since February 1, with concerns about reduced funding and questioning the government's commitment to its "Viksit Bharat" vision. The party points out that while certain taxpayer benefits were introduced, the cuts in essential sectors like education and rural development contradict the vision. The MGNREGA, enacted under the UPA government in 2005, plays a vital role in offering employment to rural households, ensuring one-third of jobs for women.
