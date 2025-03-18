PM Modi Hails Maha Kumbh as a Triumph of Unity and National Spirit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, attributing its success to collective efforts. He emphasized the event as a symbol of national consciousness, unity, and India's ongoing spiritual and cultural awakening, drawing parallels with significant moments in the nation's history.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the successful organization of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday, attributing it to the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he expressed gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj, describing the event as a powerful symbol of India's burgeoning national consciousness.
In a pointed remark toward the opposition, Modi emphasized how the event silenced critics regarding India's capabilities. He highlighted the Maha Kumbh not just as a spiritual gathering but as a display of the nation's potential and resolve. Reflecting on previous historic events, he likened the Maha Kumbh to the Ram Mandir ceremony, both marking India's readiness for a promising future.
The Prime Minister underscored that the Maha Kumbh exemplified India's collective consciousness and strengthened the country's spirit. He drew parallels with moments in India's freedom struggle and other significant historical milestones, stressing the significance of such national events in shaping the country's future. Modi concluded by celebrating the unity displayed at the Maha Kumbh as a testament to the nation's strength amidst global divisions. (ANI)
