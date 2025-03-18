Strengthening Ties: New Zealand's PM Luxon in India for Strategic Talks

In a strategic move to bolster international relationships, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a significant five-day visit. On Tuesday at 2 pm, Luxon is scheduled to meet Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda at the ITC Maurya Hotel in the capital.

Luxon, who was the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue, underscored the longstanding and deep-rooted connections between Indians and New Zealanders. In his address, he noted, "It is more than 200 years since Indians and New Zealanders began living side by side. 'Kiwi-Indians' today are fully integrated into our multicultural society."

Accompanied by a delegation of prominent Kiwi-Indian figures, Luxon aims to enhance ties and discuss collaborative opportunities with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, the leaders laid out plans for future engagements, focusing on enhancing defense cooperation, scientific collaborations on global challenges, and promoting business links. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar commended Luxon's insights on the Indo-Pacific region, emphasizing the value of strengthened bilateral relations.

