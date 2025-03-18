Delhi Braces for Record Summer Power Demand Surge
Delhi's peak power demand is expected to soar to 9,000 MW during the summer months. This marks a significant rise from its previous high of 8,656 MW in 2024. Discom officials are implementing measures such as network strengthening and thermo-scanning to manage the increased load.
Delhi's power demand is poised for a record-breaking summer, with officials predicting a peak demand of 9,000 MW. The figure surpasses the previous high of 8,656 MW set in 2024.
Efforts to bolster the city's power infrastructure are underway. Discoms are focusing on network strengthening and introducing thermo-scanning to detect potential hotspots, aiming to efficiently manage the anticipated surge.
Notably, over 2,100 MW of green power will contribute to meeting the increased requirements, highlighting a steady growth trajectory since the demand first surpassed 7,000 MW in 2018.
