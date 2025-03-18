Left Menu

Prime Suspect in YouTuber Grenade Attack Shot by Punjab Police

Hardik Kamboj, prime suspect in a grenade attack at YouTuber Rozer Sandhu's house, was shot and injured by Punjab Police during a recovery operation in Jalandhar. Arrested initially in Haryana, Kamboj attempted to escape, resulting in a police chase and subsequent leg injury. Another YouTuber, Shahzad Bhatti, also claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:40 IST
Prime Suspect in YouTuber Grenade Attack Shot by Punjab Police
Jalandhar Police SSP Gurmeet Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspect linked to the grenade attack on YouTuber Rozer Sandhu's residence was shot and injured by Punjab Police during an attempted escape, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Jalandhar Rural Police apprehended Hardik Kamboj, identified as the main suspect, on Monday in Haryana's Yamunanagar. He attempted to flee during a recovery operation in Jalandhar, prompting police to respond, resulting in Kamboj sustaining a leg injury before being hospitalized, officials stated.

Local SSP Gurmeet Singh disclosed that Kamboj was implicated in the attack, which was later acknowledged by fellow YouTuber Shahzad Bhatti as well. A .32 bore pistol and six live rounds were retrieved from Kamboj. Punjab Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining state peace and harmony amidst ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

