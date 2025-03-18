Prime Suspect in YouTuber Grenade Attack Shot by Punjab Police

A suspect linked to the grenade attack on YouTuber Rozer Sandhu's residence was shot and injured by Punjab Police during an attempted escape, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Jalandhar Rural Police apprehended Hardik Kamboj, identified as the main suspect, on Monday in Haryana's Yamunanagar. He attempted to flee during a recovery operation in Jalandhar, prompting police to respond, resulting in Kamboj sustaining a leg injury before being hospitalized, officials stated.

Local SSP Gurmeet Singh disclosed that Kamboj was implicated in the attack, which was later acknowledged by fellow YouTuber Shahzad Bhatti as well. A .32 bore pistol and six live rounds were retrieved from Kamboj. Punjab Police reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining state peace and harmony amidst ongoing investigations.

