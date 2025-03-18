Left Menu

Virtual Reality Meets Inflation: A New Basket Snapshot

Britain's inflation data is updated to include virtual reality headsets and fixed-rate tariffs, reflecting technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences. Newspaper print adverts are removed, indicative of digital trend adoption. The changes underscore evolving consumer trends and the focus on technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:04 IST
Virtual Reality Meets Inflation: A New Basket Snapshot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Next month marks a significant update in Britain's inflation data as virtual reality headsets make their debut, signaling a shift in consumer electronics. In contrast, traditional classified print adverts will be phased out, marking a decline in print popularity.

Stephen Burgess, deputy director for prices at the Office for National Statistics, commented on this evolution, noting that the updates highlight both the country's growing enthusiasm for emerging technology and a move toward digital solutions.

The Office for National Statistics has also introduced fixed-rate tariffs for household energy bills to the inflation basket. Additionally, smoked salmon, mangos, and men's pool sandals have been added to reflect trends in diet and fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025