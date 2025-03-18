Next month marks a significant update in Britain's inflation data as virtual reality headsets make their debut, signaling a shift in consumer electronics. In contrast, traditional classified print adverts will be phased out, marking a decline in print popularity.

Stephen Burgess, deputy director for prices at the Office for National Statistics, commented on this evolution, noting that the updates highlight both the country's growing enthusiasm for emerging technology and a move toward digital solutions.

The Office for National Statistics has also introduced fixed-rate tariffs for household energy bills to the inflation basket. Additionally, smoked salmon, mangos, and men's pool sandals have been added to reflect trends in diet and fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)