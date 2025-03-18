Left Menu

Heartfelt Bond: PM Modi's Tribute to Sunita Williams as She Returns from ISS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a heartfelt letter to astronaut Sunita Williams, lauding her achievements and wishing her a safe return from the International Space Station. Williams, who spent nearly nine months aboard, expresses gratitude for India's support. The anticipated return marks a significant moment for NASA and India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching gesture of national pride, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt letter to astronaut Sunita Williams, lauding her remarkable achievements aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Williams, along with her crewmates, is scheduled to return to Earth after nearly nine months in space.

The letter, conveyed through astronaut Mike Massimino, underscores the deep affection and pride of 1.4 billion Indians for Williams, whom Modi refers to as a 'daughter of India.' The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for Williams' well-being and looked forward to her safe arrival back on home soil.

During recent interactions with US Presidents, Modi mentioned his keen interest in Williams' journey. Williams and fellow astronauts are converting their experiences into a pivotal chapter in space exploration history. Upon their return, Modi expressed hope for Sunita's visit to India, where she is celebrated for her exceptional contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

