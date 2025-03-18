Left Menu

A blast on the Trans Niger oil pipeline in Rivers State, operated by Renaissance Group and partners, prompts an investigation. The pipeline, crucial for transporting crude oil to the Bonny export terminal, has sustained damage. Local environmental groups report the incident occurred in Bodo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:25 IST
Blast Rocks Renaissance Group's Trans Niger Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A blast on the Trans Niger oil pipeline in the coastal River State has prompted a swift response from Renaissance Group, a key player in Nigeria's oil industry. The consortium announced on Tuesday that it has dispatched a team to investigate the incident, according to spokesperson Tony Okonedo.

The Trans Niger Pipeline, with a capacity of approximately 450,000 barrels per day, serves as a vital conduit for crude oil, funneling it from onshore oilfields to the Bonny export terminal. This pipeline, a significant component of Nigeria's oil infrastructure, is currently operated by a consortium that includes Aradel Energy, First E & P, Waltersmith, ND Western, and the international energy group Petroline, following their acquisition of Shell's former onshore subsidiary in Nigeria.

Local environmental group Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC-Nigeria) reported that the explosion transpired on Monday night in the Bodo community located within the Gokana local government area of Rivers State. Details remain scant as the joint investigation team progresses with their assessment of the site.

