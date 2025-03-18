Eviction Drama at Gaite Lyrique: Migrant Crisis Unfolds in Paris

More than 400 migrants were removed by French police from the Gaite Lyrique theatre in Paris on Tuesday. The migrants, including unaccompanied minors, had been there since December, demanding housing, prompting the venue's operations to be halted.

The eviction began at dawn, with protesters gathered outside voicing their dissent. Authorities faced criticism for their handling of the situation, as demonstrators held banners reading '400 lives at risk, 80 jobs under threat.'

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez reported 46 arrests and some injuries during the operation. Meanwhile, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo acknowledged the need for evacuation, citing safety concerns, and stated that emergency housing was offered to the migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)