Eviction Drama at Gaite Lyrique: Migrant Crisis Unfolds in Paris

French police evicted over 400 migrants from the Gaite Lyrique theatre in Paris, where they had squatted since December, demanding shelter. The operation was met with protests, and demonstrators condemned the authorities' actions. Despite the use of tear gas, the eviction proceeded smoothly, resulting in 46 arrests and multiple injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 400 migrants were removed by French police from the Gaite Lyrique theatre in Paris on Tuesday. The migrants, including unaccompanied minors, had been there since December, demanding housing, prompting the venue's operations to be halted.

The eviction began at dawn, with protesters gathered outside voicing their dissent. Authorities faced criticism for their handling of the situation, as demonstrators held banners reading '400 lives at risk, 80 jobs under threat.'

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez reported 46 arrests and some injuries during the operation. Meanwhile, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo acknowledged the need for evacuation, citing safety concerns, and stated that emergency housing was offered to the migrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

