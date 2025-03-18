Supreme Court Justices Mobilize Relief Efforts in Manipur

A delegation of six esteemed Supreme Court judges, headed by Justice BR Gavai, is set to visit Manipur on March 22. Their mission is to bolster legal and humanitarian assistance in the relief camps of the violence-stricken region.

The distinguished group includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar. Their planned engagement aims to emphasize the judiciary's commitment to addressing the ongoing crisis.

While specific details of their visit are yet to be disclosed, this initiative marks a significant step towards restoring stability and support for affected communities in Manipur. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)