Supreme Court Justices Mobilize Relief Efforts in Manipur

A team of six Supreme Court judges, led by Justice BR Gavai, will visit Manipur on March 22 to enhance legal and humanitarian support for relief camps in the violence-stricken region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:58 IST
A file picture of a vehicle which was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a clash between Kuki protesters and security forces, in Kangpokpi, Maniur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of six esteemed Supreme Court judges, headed by Justice BR Gavai, is set to visit Manipur on March 22. Their mission is to bolster legal and humanitarian assistance in the relief camps of the violence-stricken region.

The distinguished group includes Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan, and N Kotishwar. Their planned engagement aims to emphasize the judiciary's commitment to addressing the ongoing crisis.

While specific details of their visit are yet to be disclosed, this initiative marks a significant step towards restoring stability and support for affected communities in Manipur. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

