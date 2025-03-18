Strengthening Ties: India and Portugal Celebrate 50 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, engaged in talks with a Parliamentary Delegation led by Angelika Niebler of the European Parliament. The meeting underlined India's strengthening relationship with Portugal, focusing on shared history and cultural exchanges.

Harivansh expressed delight over the joint ventures celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations, enriching the partnerships through arts and academic endeavors. The elaborate activities signify mutual respect and cooperation.

The discussions also explored economic possibilities, urging Portuguese businesses to utilize India's robust market. The visit by the Portuguese Assembly Delegation was hailed as a means to further energize the India-Portugal bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)