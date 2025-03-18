Tributes Flow for Debendra Pradhan: A Stalwart of Ideology and Nationalism
Odisha Governor and Prime Minister Modi paid their respects to the late Debendra Pradhan, whose dedication to ideology and nationalism marked his lifetime. Known for his emphasis on poverty alleviation and strengthening the BJP in Odisha, Pradhan leaves behind a legacy as a stalwart leader.
On Tuesday, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati visited the residence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to pay homage to the latter's father, Debendra Pradhan, who recently passed away.
The Governor praised Debendra Pradhan's lifelong dedication to ideology, recalling his role as a Union Minister of State for Agriculture under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing him as a staunch nationalist.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Pradhan's contributions as an MP and minister, particularly his focus on poverty alleviation and societal empowerment. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi credited Pradhan for the BJP's success in the state.
