IndusInd's Bold Move: Acquires Reliance Capital Amidst Restructuring

In a significant development, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL), chaired by Ashok Hinduja, has announced the acquisition of the debt-laden Reliance Capital. The process, which took three years to conclude, has seen IIHL successfully transfer the bid amount to the escrow account, marking the takeover of management.

Mauritius-based IIHL emerged as the triumphant bidder with a price of Rs 9,650 crore, complemented by an additional Rs 200 crore to enhance the solvency of Reliance Capital, exceeding the initial offer. The new management foresees the need for capital infusion to meet value creation requirements.

Focusing on core strengths, the new management aims to offload many subsidiaries while retaining key businesses like broking and asset reconstruction. The endeavor anticipates a valuation of USD 50 billion by 2030. The acquisition aligns with compliance directives from Indian regulatory authorities and the National Company Law Tribunal.

(With inputs from agencies.)