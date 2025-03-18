Swift Response Saves the Day: Major Fire Averted at Indian Oil Depot
A fire erupted at an Indian Oil depot in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, but quick action by officials and emergency services ensured no loss of life. Fire engines extinguished the blaze, and oil tankers were safely relocated. Minor damages were reported, including some equipment and a nearby haystack.
A fire erupted at an Indian Oil depot in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday, causing alarm among local officials and residents.
The blaze ignited in the depot's parking area, near Badladih village in Jasidih, prompting an immediate deployment of fire engines to control the situation, according to Deputy Commissioner Giridih Vishal Sagar.
Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar, who managed the fire-fighting efforts, confirmed that there were no casualties. The fire was fully extinguished by 6:30 pm. While no oil tankers were harmed, some equipment suffered damage and a nearby haystack also ignited but was swiftly dealt with.
