Left Menu

Swift Response Saves the Day: Major Fire Averted at Indian Oil Depot

A fire erupted at an Indian Oil depot in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, but quick action by officials and emergency services ensured no loss of life. Fire engines extinguished the blaze, and oil tankers were safely relocated. Minor damages were reported, including some equipment and a nearby haystack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoghar | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:16 IST
Swift Response Saves the Day: Major Fire Averted at Indian Oil Depot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at an Indian Oil depot in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Tuesday, causing alarm among local officials and residents.

The blaze ignited in the depot's parking area, near Badladih village in Jasidih, prompting an immediate deployment of fire engines to control the situation, according to Deputy Commissioner Giridih Vishal Sagar.

Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar, who managed the fire-fighting efforts, confirmed that there were no casualties. The fire was fully extinguished by 6:30 pm. While no oil tankers were harmed, some equipment suffered damage and a nearby haystack also ignited but was swiftly dealt with.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025