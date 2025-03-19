Nashik Gears Up for 2027 Kumbh Mela with Infrastructure Overhaul

Nashik is on the cusp of significant infrastructural development as officials announce plans to construct new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and highways in anticipation of hosting the 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela. The city administration kickstarts preparations, expecting the work to extend beyond a year, to manage the projected massive influx of visitors.

Nashik's Divisional Commissioner, Praveen Gedam, revealed to ANI that the city's officials have gathered insights from this year's Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Mela, which concluded in Uttar Pradesh on February 26. 'Nashik officials visited Prayagraj and studied the preparations there. Based on that experience, we're starting similar preparations. Long-term projects such as highways and STPs will be prioritized,' Gedam stated.

Development funds have been sanctioned for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road to facilitate a smoother journey for devotees. 'Specifications will be finalized this week, then work will commence,' Gedam confirmed. With 70 crore devotees drawn to the Prayagraj gathering, Nashik anticipates hosting a similarly vast number. Held every 12 years, the Nashik Kumbh sees millions coming for a holy bath in the Godavari River.

