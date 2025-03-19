Left Menu

Supreme Court Judges Set to Visit Manipur Amidst Recovery Efforts

Six Supreme Court judges are visiting Manipur to assess violence-affected areas and support recovery efforts. BJP's Gourav Vallabh expressed no objections and highlighted the state's dedication to peace and development. Legal and humanitarian aid, as well as governmental assistance, aims to boost Manipur's economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:04 IST
Supreme Court Judges Set to Visit Manipur Amidst Recovery Efforts
BJP leader Gourav Vallabh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, six Supreme Court judges, including Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath, are slated to visit violence-affected Manipur to assess the situation and offer support. BJP leader Gourav Vallabh welcomed the initiative, noting there are no objections to the visit.

Vallabh emphasized that the people of Manipur have chosen peace and development, despite attempts by political groups to exploit last year's unrest. He stated, "The state has become a model of development, with residents focused on progress," and supported the judges' visit.

Justice Gavai, Executive Chairman of NALSA, plans to inaugurate legal services and medical camps in Manipur. Essential relief materials will be distributed to Internally Displaced Persons, and camps will connect them with government welfare programs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the Lok Sabha of continued support for Manipur's economic recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

