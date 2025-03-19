Left Menu

Punjab Strengthens Anti-Drug Campaign with Anti-Drone System Initiative

Punjab's government is launching a trial for an anti-drone system in Tarn Taran to combat cross-border smuggling. This effort supports its ongoing war against narcotics, complemented by a public movement led by AAP's Arvind Kejriwal aimed at a drug-free Punjab with initiatives like village sports grounds and a state-wide drug census.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move against drug smuggling, the Punjab government will trial an anti-drone system in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. This initiative aims to thwart the use of drones in transporting arms, explosives, and narcotics across borders, aligning with the state's commitment to eradicate the drug menace.

Officials assert that the anti-drone technology will fortify security measures against terrorism and illegal smuggling at the international border. High-profile figures, including Punjab Government ministers and senior police officers, are expected to oversee the trial.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal reinforced his party's promise for a prosperous, drug-free Punjab, recounting achievements under AAP governance in a Ludhiana rally. He announced a statewide movement against drug abuse starting April 1 and called on party members and citizens to engage in awareness efforts alongside launching innovative rehabilitation and anti-drone initiatives.

On the enforcement front, Punjab Police conducted a daring operation in Bagiadhi village. Two individuals were injured amid an attempted escape following a police raid linked to drone-facilitated smuggling. Three pistols and 7kg of opium were reportedly seized, showcasing the ongoing challenge and the state's proactive response to curb drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

