Chhattisgarh CM Discusses Development, Naxalism with PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Bharatiya Janata Party's recent victories in municipal and village body elections. Modi attributed the wins to effective governance, development initiatives, and public trust, as per Chief Minister Deo Sai.

During media interactions, CM Sai highlighted discussions on the state's Rs 3 lakh crore investment plans and tackling Naxalism. Sai briefed reporters about Modi's upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30, aiming to inaugurate several key developmental projects, enhancing the state's infrastructure.

CM Sai emphasized the transformation efforts in Bastar, aiming to turn Naxal-affected areas into industrial hubs. He stressed women's empowerment and rural development, noting government initiatives that enable financial independence for women through self-help groups involved in sectors like organic farming and handicrafts.

