Chhattisgarh CM Discusses Development, Naxalism with PM Modi
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss BJP's election victory and progress in combating Naxalism. Investment plans of Rs 3 lakh crores, infrastructure developments in Bastar, and women's empowerment were key topics. Modi's visit on March 30 will mark the inauguration of several projects.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Bharatiya Janata Party's recent victories in municipal and village body elections. Modi attributed the wins to effective governance, development initiatives, and public trust, as per Chief Minister Deo Sai.
During media interactions, CM Sai highlighted discussions on the state's Rs 3 lakh crore investment plans and tackling Naxalism. Sai briefed reporters about Modi's upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30, aiming to inaugurate several key developmental projects, enhancing the state's infrastructure.
CM Sai emphasized the transformation efforts in Bastar, aiming to turn Naxal-affected areas into industrial hubs. He stressed women's empowerment and rural development, noting government initiatives that enable financial independence for women through self-help groups involved in sectors like organic farming and handicrafts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Independent Candidates Shine in Teachers' MLC Elections
BJP's Komaraiah Secures Telangana Teachers' Constituency
TDP's Alapati Rajendra Prasad Clinches Victory in Krishna-Guntur MLC Elections
Stalin Criticizes BJP's Alleged Hindi Imposition; Calls for Inclusive Language Policy
Tamil Nadu Education Policy Face-off: BJP vs DMK