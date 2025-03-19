Antaisolar Unveils New Factory in Shandong Province

Antaisolar, known for its digital intelligent PV mounting system solutions, has inaugurated a new factory in Binzhou, located in Shandong Province's Zhanhua District. This facility represents a substantial step in Antaisolar's strategic growth, underscoring its dedication to China's expanding solar industry and solidifying its global manufacturing presence.

The launch event saw attendance from both local governmental figures and Antaisolar executives. Chairman Huang highlighted Binzhou's advantageous location and conducive business environment, positioning it as an essential hub for the company's manufacturing and R&D in the north. The facility is designed to bolster services to international markets, aligning with Antaisolar's growth objectives.

With Shandong Province emerging as a major center for renewable energy in China, supported by strong government policies, Antaisolar's investment in the Binzhou plant is a strategic move to intensify its operational footprint in the region. The factory promises to boost production efficiency, enhance product quality, and maintain Antaisolar's commitment to delivering high-performance solar solutions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)