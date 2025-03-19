Telangana Unveils Ambitious Rs 3.05 Lakh Crore Budget for 2025-26

On Wednesday, the Congress government in Telangana unveiled an ambitious budget of nearly Rs 3.05 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, highlighting its dedication to welfare and development initiatives. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented the budget in the state Assembly, emphasizing a balanced approach between social welfare and infrastructure enhancement.

The budget prioritizes the implementation of the party's 'six poll guarantees', allocating over Rs 56,000 crore. Key measures include financial support for women and farmers, free electricity, and investments in education and healthcare. With Rs 24,439 crore earmarked for agriculture, the budget aims to bolster the rural economy.

Telangana's strategic roadmap seeks to transform its economy into a trillion-dollar entity over the next decade. The state government plans to address outstanding liabilities by negotiating better borrowing terms, ensuring sustainable development through capital expenditure, and pushing for a more equitable tax distribution system at the national level.

(With inputs from agencies.)