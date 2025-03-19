The Hidden Vulnerability: How Data Centers Threaten the U.S. Power Grid

Data Center Alley, a technology hub near Washington D.C., recently faced a significant power crisis when 60 data centers unexpectedly went offline, leaving utility companies scrambling. The incident brought to light vulnerabilities in the U.S. electrical grid that could lead to catastrophic outages if not addressed.

Triggered by standard safety mechanisms to protect equipment from voltage fluctuations, the mass disconnection of data centers created a surge in electricity. This forced grid operators like PJM and Dominion Energy to reduce power plant output to prevent a regional outage, revealing systemic issues in accommodating huge energy demands.

The rapid growth of data centers, driven by sectors like AI and crypto mining, complicates power supply management. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation has initiated studies into these phenomena, emphasizing the need for updated regulations to keep pace with expanding data infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)