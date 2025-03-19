CM Naidu's Tirupati Temple Visit: Traditions and Collaborations

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit the revered Tirupati temple on Thursday to offer prayers, marking his grandson Devaansh's birthday. Accompanying him will be his family, including wife Bhuvaneswari, son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and grandson Devaansh.

The Naidu family will partake in a Darshan of Lord Balaji on March 21, where they plan to host an Annaprasadam or food distribution program. Contrary to previous media claims, sources confirm the expenses will come from CM Naidu's personal funds and not the state exchequer. This act aligns with a decade-long tradition on Devaansh's birthday.

In parallel, CM Naidu recently engaged with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. On Wednesday, the two discussed strategic partnerships between the Gates Foundation and the Andhra Pradesh government aimed at harnessing advanced technologies to foster development in healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment. Naidu expressed his commitment to the 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047' vision, acknowledging Gates' invaluable support.

