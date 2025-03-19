India's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism: NIA's Striking Impact

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, delivered a stern warning to terrorists on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha, asserting a choice between imprisonment or death. His remarks underscore the Indian government's unwavering stance against terrorism, emphasizing a 71% decline in such activities due to its robust zero-tolerance policy.

Addressing the issue during question hour, Rai highlighted a shift in formerly glorified terrorist treatments, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intensified anti-terrorism measures. "We are committed to eradicating terrorism," he stated, noting that the government's efforts have been instrumental in eliminating terrorist incidents in the hinterland.

Highlighting the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) pivotal role, Rai detailed its extensive achievements: 652 cases registered, with 516 charge-sheeted and 4,232 arrests leading to 625 convictions. Notably, the agency boasts a 95.54% conviction rate, with property seizures under the UA(P) Act amounting to Rs 116.27 crore.

The NIA's growth has been significant, expanding to 21 branch offices nationally and adding critical roles to its organization. In just three years, 625 new posts, including technical experts and senior officers, were established to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

Rai's remarks reaffirm the government's commitment to thwarting terrorism and securing justice for victims. The NIA's high conviction rate and organizational expansion illustrate its critical role in India's comprehensive anti-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)