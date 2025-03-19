Left Menu

India's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism: NIA's Striking Impact

Union Minister Nityanand Rai asserts a strict stance on terrorism in Rajya Sabha, highlighting a 71% decrease in activities under India's zero-tolerance policy. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) boasts a 95.54% conviction rate, expanding significantly with 21 branch offices and creating 625 new posts to tackle threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:27 IST
India's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism: NIA's Striking Impact
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, delivered a stern warning to terrorists on Wednesday in the Rajya Sabha, asserting a choice between imprisonment or death. His remarks underscore the Indian government's unwavering stance against terrorism, emphasizing a 71% decline in such activities due to its robust zero-tolerance policy.

Addressing the issue during question hour, Rai highlighted a shift in formerly glorified terrorist treatments, reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intensified anti-terrorism measures. "We are committed to eradicating terrorism," he stated, noting that the government's efforts have been instrumental in eliminating terrorist incidents in the hinterland.

Highlighting the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) pivotal role, Rai detailed its extensive achievements: 652 cases registered, with 516 charge-sheeted and 4,232 arrests leading to 625 convictions. Notably, the agency boasts a 95.54% conviction rate, with property seizures under the UA(P) Act amounting to Rs 116.27 crore.

The NIA's growth has been significant, expanding to 21 branch offices nationally and adding critical roles to its organization. In just three years, 625 new posts, including technical experts and senior officers, were established to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts.

Rai's remarks reaffirm the government's commitment to thwarting terrorism and securing justice for victims. The NIA's high conviction rate and organizational expansion illustrate its critical role in India's comprehensive anti-terrorism strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025