Left Menu

Delhi High Court Halts BFI's Circular Amid Election Dispute

The Delhi High Court has paused the Boxing Federation of India's circular requiring only elected representatives to participate in upcoming elections. While elections proceed, results hinge on a pending petition, with the next hearing in August. The Delhi Amateur Boxing Association claims unfair exclusion from the electoral college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:28 IST
Delhi High Court Halts BFI's Circular Amid Election Dispute
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has temporarily halted the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) March 7 circular, which mandated that only elected representatives from affiliated state units could partake in the upcoming elections. The decision was rendered by Justice Mini Pushkarna, who underscored that the election proceedings and result declarations should continue as planned, albeit subject to the final findings of an ongoing petition.

The court has communicated notices to both the Centre and the BFI, providing them with a four-week window to address the petition. The forthcoming hearing is slated for August, placing a provisional status on the election outcomes until that time. As the party in question, the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association (DABA) contends that the Boxing Federation of India's circular and the Returning Officer's determinations have unjustly barred them from participation in the electoral college for the BFI elections set for March 28, 2025.

In another layer to the unfolding drama, BJP MP Anurag Thakur has been declared "ineligible" to engage in the federation's election process due to non-compliance with the March 7 circular, leading to his exclusion from the final list approved by the Returning Officer. The final electoral college list similarly omitted candidates put forth by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association. The court clarified that the electoral process and the declaration of results would proceed but remain contingent upon the resolution of the ongoing petition.

Additionally, in a separate stay order, the Delhi High Court challenged the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) move to form an ad-hoc committee to supervise the Boxing Federation of India until elections are conducted. This decision, dated February 24 and signed by IOA President P.T. Usha, faced opposition from the BFI, which argued that as an autonomous entity, it is governed internally by its constitution and regulations, thus maintaining authority over boxing affairs in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025