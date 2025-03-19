Chaos Reigns in MCD House as Councillors Clash Over Budget

Tumult gripped the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Wednesday morning as councillors from AAP, BJP, and Congress launched into fierce protests. Tensions soared with chants echoing across the session hall, giving rise to chaotic scenes where councillors clambered onto tables and shredded agenda papers amid impassioned sloganeering.

Congress councillors vehemently joined the fray, brandishing posters urging lawmakers to uphold the Constitution, which they say is under threat. The cacophony of raised voices and fluttering posters halted the main proceedings aimed at finalizing the upcoming fiscal budgets for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Stability remains elusive within the MCD ranks as earlier in March, AAP's Gopal Rai convened a strategy meeting with councillors to navigate the changing political climate. Tensions continued to escalate when opposition leader Raja Iqbal Singh lambasted AAP during budget talks, signaling deeper divisions within the council. (ANI)

