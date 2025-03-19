Left Menu

Chaos Reigns in MCD House as Councillors Clash Over Budget

A tumultuous scene unfolded in the MCD House as AAP, BJP, and Congress councillors clashed, disrupting budget discussions for the fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26. Amid chants, torn papers, and table climbing, tempers flared, prompting criticism from opposition leaders over governance and procedural conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:29 IST
Ruckus in MCD House as BJP and AAP councillors hold protest against each other. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tumult gripped the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Wednesday morning as councillors from AAP, BJP, and Congress launched into fierce protests. Tensions soared with chants echoing across the session hall, giving rise to chaotic scenes where councillors clambered onto tables and shredded agenda papers amid impassioned sloganeering.

Congress councillors vehemently joined the fray, brandishing posters urging lawmakers to uphold the Constitution, which they say is under threat. The cacophony of raised voices and fluttering posters halted the main proceedings aimed at finalizing the upcoming fiscal budgets for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Stability remains elusive within the MCD ranks as earlier in March, AAP's Gopal Rai convened a strategy meeting with councillors to navigate the changing political climate. Tensions continued to escalate when opposition leader Raja Iqbal Singh lambasted AAP during budget talks, signaling deeper divisions within the council. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

