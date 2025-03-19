Left Menu

Stalled Progress: The Anganwadi Creche Challenge

Out of 11,395 approved anganwadi-cum-creches, only 1,761 are operational, according to India's Women and Child Development Ministry. These facilities aim to provide childcare for children aged six months to six years, enhancing women's workforce participation. Some regions excel, while others lag in establishing these critical services.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:40 IST
In a recent update, the Women and Child Development Ministry revealed that only 1,761 anganwadi-cum-creches are currently operational, out of the 11,395 approved nationwide. These creches, announced in 2023, are meant to provide crucial childcare services for children between six months and six years of age, ultimately aiming to boost female workforce participation.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, disclosed in Rajya Sabha that the functioning AWCCs serve 28,783 beneficiaries. While some states like Mizoram, Goa, and Ladakh have fully operationalised their approved AWCCs, others, including Chhattisgarh and Assam, fall short by a considerable margin. For example, Maharashtra, despite having 345 approved, has none operational.

Additionally, open shelters across the country currently house 4,158 children, with West Bengal hosting the highest number at 845. Followed by Karnataka, Manipur, and Rajasthan, this statistic highlights ongoing challenges in infrastructure and welfare distribution.

