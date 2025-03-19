BRS Alleges Betrayal in Congress' Telangana Budget

The Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President, K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), fiercely criticized the recently unveiled Telangana state budget by the Congress government, terming it a complete betrayal of the people's trust in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration. According to KTR, the budget offers 'zero gains' to the citizens and highlights administrative inefficiencies under the current leadership.

KTR accused the Congress of disrupting the progress initiated during the decade-long rule of the BRS, claiming that the budget's primary focus was on channeling funds to Delhi over fulfilling promises to the people of Telangana. He branded the budget as a '40 per cent commission budget,' prioritizing political greed over genuine welfare and pledged that his party would staunchly oppose these measures.

The senior BRS leader lambasted the Congress for failing to deliver on six highly-publicized guarantees within the promised 100 days. The much-anticipated budget guarantees, he argued, have been reduced to mere rhetoric. KTR further alleged that the Congress had abandoned its commitments, such as welfare measures for women, farmers, and the elderly, and criticized various unmet promises including loan waivers and aid for marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)