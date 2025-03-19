Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami and BJP's Anil Baluni Discuss Public Concerns and Governance Initiatives

BJP's Anil Baluni met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Delhi to discuss contemporary issues. Dhami chaired a review meeting on CM Helpline-1905, emphasizing prompt action on public grievances. He instructed district officials for efficient problem resolution and announced multipurpose camps for the government's third anniversary.

In a significant meeting held at the Uttarakhand Bhawan in New Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party's National Media Incharge and Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni engaged in discussions with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on a range of contemporary issues.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dhami conducted a review meeting of the CM Helpline-1905 from Uttarakhand Sadan. He stressed the importance of resolving citizens' issues efficiently, while they remain at home. Speaking to ANI, Dhami emphasized the need for ongoing communication between district officials and the public to expedite problem-solving processes.

CM Dhami underscored the urgency by stating that he had given directives for swift resolutions of registered grievances and highlighted monthly reviews to ensure timely public service delivery. He further instructed district magistrates to issue show-cause notices to negligent officials and ensure regular public meetings. Additionally, multipurpose camps will be organized across districts as the government marks its third anniversary, aiming for maximal public benefit.

