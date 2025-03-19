Ukraine-Russia Tensions Rise Amidst Energy Infrastructure Attacks

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated as both nations accused each other of breaking a newly established agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructures, mere hours after the deal was secured by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Despite the ongoing hostility, a prisoner exchange proceeded as a gesture of goodwill, where both sides freed 175 soldiers, along with Russia's release of 22 additional wounded Ukrainians. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia reported new attacks targeting oil depots and civilian infrastructure.

The international community remains wary of the fragile peace efforts, with European leaders cautious of Trump's negotiations with Putin, suspecting these talks might indicate a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy regarding Russian expansionism.

(With inputs from agencies.)