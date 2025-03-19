Aditya Mittal Applauds EU's Moves to Bolster Metals Industry
Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, has expressed support for the EU's trade-related proposals aimed at revitalizing the metals industry. He emphasized the need for quick implementation to protect local producers from unfair trade practices and highlighted the importance of reducing energy costs.
Aditya Mittal, Chief Executive of ArcelorMittal, has welcomed the European Union's trade initiatives designed to aid the struggling metals sector.
Mittal pointed out the urgency of implementing such measures to safeguard European producers from unfair trade, dumping, and resource manipulation.
Furthermore, he underscored the critical need to lower energy expenses to help the industry rebound.
