AfDB Solar Project Powers Nigerian Universities, Cuts Energy Costs

A major solar hybrid programme financed by the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is transforming electricity access across eight Nigerian federal universities, delivering reliable power, slashing energy bills and strengthening research, healthcare and technical training.

At the Federal University of Lafia in north-central Nigeria, power outages that once disrupted classes and laboratory work are rapidly becoming a thing of the past.

“We have battled high electricity expenses, with monthly bills reaching about ₦25 million ($17,000), even with unreliable supply,” said Vice Chancellor Professor Shehu Abdul Rahman. “This intervention has allowed us to redirect resources to research and other institutional priorities. Reliable electricity is essential for meaningful academic and scientific work.”

36.5 Megawatts Across Eight Universities

The Lafia installation is part of Phase III of Nigeria’s Energising Education Programme (EEP), a component of the $200 million Nigeria Electrification Project.

Under Phase III, the AfDB is financing solar hybrid power plants across eight federal universities:

Federal University of Lafia

University of Port Harcourt (including its Teaching Hospital)

Federal University Dutsin-Ma

Modibbo Adama University, Yola

Federal University Lokoja

Federal University of Technology, Akure

Federal University of Technology, Owerri

Federal University of Uyo

Together, the projects will deliver 36.5 megawatts of solar hybrid capacity — enough to power the eight universities and one teaching hospital around the clock, comparable to supplying electricity to more than 30,000 Nigerian homes annually.

The systems integrate photovoltaic panels, battery storage and backup support to ensure operational resilience and reduce dependence on diesel generators.

Immediate Financial and Operational Gains

At the University of Port Harcourt, the 10.77-megawatt installation began trial operations in December 2025. Since then, monthly electricity expenses have fallen from approximately ₦150 million ($103,000) to about ₦100 million ($69,000).

Vice Chancellor Professor Owunari Georgewill noted improvements beyond cost savings.

“This project has reduced our bills, improved campus security, and made the environment brighter and safer. We are committed to ensuring its long-term sustainability,” he said.

Electricity distribution is already active across the campus, with integration of the university’s Teaching Hospital underway.

Chief Medical Director Professor Chituru Orluwene emphasized the importance of stable power for healthcare delivery: “Our core mandate is service, research and training, and none can function effectively without stable electricity.”

Skills Development and STEM Training

Beyond infrastructure, the programme includes Renewable Energy Workshop and Training Centres designed to build Nigeria’s clean energy workforce.

At Lafia, students are gaining hands-on technical skills in renewable energy systems. Rahmat Abdullahi, a third-year computer science student, said stable electricity has improved her academic performance.

“The stable electricity has allowed me to study longer hours without interruption. The STEM training has also helped me apply what we learn in class more practically,” she said.

Approximately 160 female STEM students are receiving dedicated hands-on training under Phase III, while hundreds more students gain technical exposure through the renewable energy centres.

Broad National Impact

Phase III is expected to benefit more than 180,000 students and staff across the eight institutions. It will also:

Install over 5,300 smart meters

Deploy more than 2,500 solar-powered streetlights

Significantly reduce diesel consumption and associated emissions

By targeting universities — central pillars of Nigeria’s human capital development — the programme links energy access directly to education quality, healthcare services, research capacity and workforce readiness.

Strong Multi-Partner Collaboration

The Energising Education Programme reflects a phased, multi-partner approach:

Phase I financed by the Federal Government of Nigeria

Phase II supported by the World Bank

Phase III financed by the African Development Bank Group

The initiative contributes to Mission 300, the joint AfDB–World Bank effort to provide electricity access to 300 million additional people in Africa by 2030.

During a recent inspection mission to Lafia and Port Harcourt, AfDB and Nigerian government officials confirmed strong implementation progress and early operational gains, projecting full integration as Phase III advances.

By combining clean energy infrastructure with skills development and institutional strengthening, the programme demonstrates how targeted energy investments can catalyse systemic impact across education, health and economic growth.