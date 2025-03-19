Left Menu

West Bengal's Significant Investment in Crop Insurance for Farmers

The West Bengal government has invested Rs 3,564 crore in the 'Sashya Bima' scheme to benefit 1.12 crore farmers by insuring 16 crops. This initiative aims to shield farmers from financial losses due to natural disasters. The scheme promises compensation within 45 days of reported crop damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has allocated Rs 3,564 crore to support its crop insurance initiative, 'Sashya Bima,' for the fiscal year. This ambitious scheme is designed to safeguard farmers against financial setbacks caused by natural disasters, Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay announced in the assembly on Wednesday.

According to Minister Chattopadhyay, approximately 1.12 crore farmers have already benefited from this initiative. The scheme covers 16 different crops, providing a safety net for those affected by unforeseen weather events and other calamities.

Farmers who encounter crop damage due to calamities can appeal to the state and receive compensation within 45 days, ensuring timely relief and financial stability for the agricultural community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

