Fire Erupts Near Moolchand Flyover: Prompt Action Averts Tragedy

A fire erupted at a Delhi restaurant near Moolchand Flyover on Tuesday evening. Firefighters swiftly responded with four fire tenders, effectively managing the situation. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, as efforts to gather more details continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A blaze erupted at a restaurant near the Moolchand Flyover in Delhi on Tuesday evening, according to fire officials. The department received an emergency call at 7:14 PM and responded swiftly by dispatching four fire tenders to tackle the inferno.

The prompt intervention by firefighters ensured that the fire was contained efficiently, preventing any casualties. Residents in the vicinity expressed relief as the situation was brought under control with remarkable speed.

While no injuries have been reported, authorities continue their investigation to determine the cause of the fire and assess any potential damage. Further information is awaited as the situation unfolds. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

