Karnataka Government Unveils Final Supplementary Estimates

The Karnataka government presented the last installment of supplementary estimates for the fiscal year, totaling Rs 13,823.47 crore. This includes required grants and appropriations. The net cash outgo stands at Rs 11,123.53 crore, to be sourced from state revenue and potential savings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government unveiled its third and concluding installment of supplementary estimates for the current fiscal year. This substantial package amounts to Rs 13,823.47 crore, encompassing necessary grants and appropriations.

The detailed estimates break down into Rs 71.98 crore for charged expenditure, while voted expenditure accounts for Rs 13,751.49 crore. Additionally, Rs 1,512.21 crore is allocated from Reserve Funds, pending legislative approval.

The fiscal strategy includes covering Rs 1,187.73 crore through central assistance, resulting in a net cash outgo of Rs 11,123.53 crore. The government plans to fund this through state revenue receipts, expenditure reprioritisation, savings, and possible borrowings.

