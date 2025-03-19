Karnataka Government Unveils Final Supplementary Estimates

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government unveiled its third and concluding installment of supplementary estimates for the current fiscal year. This substantial package amounts to Rs 13,823.47 crore, encompassing necessary grants and appropriations.

The detailed estimates break down into Rs 71.98 crore for charged expenditure, while voted expenditure accounts for Rs 13,751.49 crore. Additionally, Rs 1,512.21 crore is allocated from Reserve Funds, pending legislative approval.

The fiscal strategy includes covering Rs 1,187.73 crore through central assistance, resulting in a net cash outgo of Rs 11,123.53 crore. The government plans to fund this through state revenue receipts, expenditure reprioritisation, savings, and possible borrowings.

