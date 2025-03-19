Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Police Crack Down on Trafficking Network

In a concerted crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 2.97 crore in Silchar, officials reported. The operation, characterized by precision and diligence, underscores the force's adept intelligence gathering and operational effectiveness.

Meanwhile, police efforts in Assam's Cachar district resulted in a seizure of narcotics worth Rs 1 crore. The operation followed secret leads, leading law enforcement to intercept a vehicle at Digharkhal Toll Gate under Kalain police's jurisdiction.

During the search, 72 cartons containing 8,640 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup and 2 kilograms of suspected ganja were confiscated. Joylaldan Thanga, 38, was arrested in connection with the haul. Assam's Chief Minister praised the law enforcement's success in these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)