Empowering Excellence: Celebrating Women of Northeast Frontier Railway

Northeast Frontier Railway Women's Welfare Organisation celebrated the achievements of women employees in a grand ceremony. Under the theme 'Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity', the event emphasized women's crucial role in railway operations and innovation. National achievements and initiatives for women’s empowerment were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:37 IST
Empowering Excellence: Celebrating Women of Northeast Frontier Railway
NFRWWO recognizes women railway employees for their outstanding contributions (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Northeast Frontier Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (NFRWWO) hosted a grand Felicitation Ceremony to celebrate the notable contributions of NF Railway's women employees. Held at Rang Bhawan, Maligaon, the event was attended by railway personnel, dignitaries, and guests to applaud the dedication and achievements of women within the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Headquarters and its divisions.

Themed 'Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity,' the ceremony highlighted the significant role women play in advancing progress, driving innovation, and ensuring operational excellence in the railway network. Graced by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, as Chief Guest, he lauded the efforts of women employees in sports, engineering maintenance, train operation, and healthcare.

Acknowledging the strides in women's empowerment, NF Railway has designated Cooch Behar Railway Station as a fully women-operated station, enhanced safety with 'Meri Saheli' squads, and women excel in technical roles, underscoring NFR's commitment to inclusivity. The celebration also saw Nupur Tapadar being honored, showing the growing influence of women within Indian Railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

