Empowering Excellence: Celebrating Women of Northeast Frontier Railway

The Northeast Frontier Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (NFRWWO) hosted a grand Felicitation Ceremony to celebrate the notable contributions of NF Railway's women employees. Held at Rang Bhawan, Maligaon, the event was attended by railway personnel, dignitaries, and guests to applaud the dedication and achievements of women within the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Headquarters and its divisions.

Themed 'Empowering Women, Empowering Humanity,' the ceremony highlighted the significant role women play in advancing progress, driving innovation, and ensuring operational excellence in the railway network. Graced by Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager of NFR, as Chief Guest, he lauded the efforts of women employees in sports, engineering maintenance, train operation, and healthcare.

Acknowledging the strides in women's empowerment, NF Railway has designated Cooch Behar Railway Station as a fully women-operated station, enhanced safety with 'Meri Saheli' squads, and women excel in technical roles, underscoring NFR's commitment to inclusivity. The celebration also saw Nupur Tapadar being honored, showing the growing influence of women within Indian Railways.

