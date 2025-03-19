Ayush Ministry Launches 'Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme' to Reform Public Service Approach

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha inaugurated the first batch of the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme. This initiative, launched by the Capacity Building Commission, aims to reshape how Central Government employees perceive public service.

The programme underscores governance's broader mission—making tangible impacts on citizens' lives. It seeks to foster a heightened sense of 'Seva Bhav', promoting accountability among the workforce. Speaking at the event, Kotecha pointed out that beyond championing 'seva', the programme intends to enhance individual skills and widen perspectives.

As per an official statement, Kotecha emphasized the programme's focus on elevating awareness of employees' privileges and their role in societal well-being. Deputy Director General Satyajit Paul highlighted adopting the right mindset as crucial for delivering timely and organized public services. He encouraged embracing the training's insights for everyday application.

Spearheaded by Dr. Subodh Kumar and coordinated by Ms. Shipra Singh, the sessions show significant participant engagement, providing an understanding of responsibilities and contributions of all stakeholders. Discussion points included the Ministry's role in India's national goals and advancements in traditional medicine.

The programme stands out with its interactive methodology, replacing traditional lectures with dynamic discussions and collaborative exercises. Through four concise sessions, employees reflect on roles, purpose, and contributions. The focus on self-motivation and leadership stories aids participants in drawing lessons from Ayush's successful initiatives, enriching the learning experience.

