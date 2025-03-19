Left Menu

Ayush Ministry Launches 'Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme' to Reform Public Service Approach

The Ministry of Ayush introduced the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme, aiming to transform government employees' approach to public service. The initiative focuses on enhancing service accountability and employee upskilling. Conducted through interactive sessions, it emphasizes self-discovery and draws on leadership narratives to enrich the learning experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 23:36 IST
Ayush Ministry Launches 'Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme' to Reform Public Service Approach
Ministry of Ayush inaugurated first batch of Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha inaugurated the first batch of the Rashtriya Karmayogi Jan Seva Programme. This initiative, launched by the Capacity Building Commission, aims to reshape how Central Government employees perceive public service.

The programme underscores governance's broader mission—making tangible impacts on citizens' lives. It seeks to foster a heightened sense of 'Seva Bhav', promoting accountability among the workforce. Speaking at the event, Kotecha pointed out that beyond championing 'seva', the programme intends to enhance individual skills and widen perspectives.

As per an official statement, Kotecha emphasized the programme's focus on elevating awareness of employees' privileges and their role in societal well-being. Deputy Director General Satyajit Paul highlighted adopting the right mindset as crucial for delivering timely and organized public services. He encouraged embracing the training's insights for everyday application.

Spearheaded by Dr. Subodh Kumar and coordinated by Ms. Shipra Singh, the sessions show significant participant engagement, providing an understanding of responsibilities and contributions of all stakeholders. Discussion points included the Ministry's role in India's national goals and advancements in traditional medicine.

The programme stands out with its interactive methodology, replacing traditional lectures with dynamic discussions and collaborative exercises. Through four concise sessions, employees reflect on roles, purpose, and contributions. The focus on self-motivation and leadership stories aids participants in drawing lessons from Ayush's successful initiatives, enriching the learning experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025