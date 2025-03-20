Trump-Zelenskiy Dialogue Aims to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a 'fantastic' call to discuss efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Despite agreeing to work on a ceasefire and humanitarian measures, tensions remained high with ongoing attacks and European allies expressing concern over Trump's outreach to Russia.
In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated over a phone call described as 'fantastic' by the White House, as they strategized to end the prolonged conflict with Russia. This was their first interaction since a heated meeting in February.
During the discussion, Zelenskiy sought additional air defense support from Trump, who committed to sourcing military equipment from Europe. Trump also briefed Zelenskiy on his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who declined a full ceasefire but permitted a pause on attacking energy infrastructure.
Despite positive exchanges, tensions persist as both nations accuse each other of violating agreements. European allies remain wary of Trump's diplomatic overtures to Russia, fearing a shift in U.S. policy. Meanwhile, attacks continue, affecting civilian infrastructure and escalating the humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Chaos: Israel and Hamas Teeter on the Edge
Trump's Turn: A Potential Shift in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Revolutionizing EV charging: IoT, edge computing, and AI for smarter station management
Eyal Zamir: Leading Israel's Military Amidst Ceasefire Tensions
Aiyar's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Over Rajiv Gandhi's Academic Past and 1962 Indo-China Conflict