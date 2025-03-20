Trump-Zelenskiy Dialogue Aims to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated over a phone call described as 'fantastic' by the White House, as they strategized to end the prolonged conflict with Russia. This was their first interaction since a heated meeting in February.

During the discussion, Zelenskiy sought additional air defense support from Trump, who committed to sourcing military equipment from Europe. Trump also briefed Zelenskiy on his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who declined a full ceasefire but permitted a pause on attacking energy infrastructure.

Despite positive exchanges, tensions persist as both nations accuse each other of violating agreements. European allies remain wary of Trump's diplomatic overtures to Russia, fearing a shift in U.S. policy. Meanwhile, attacks continue, affecting civilian infrastructure and escalating the humanitarian crisis.

