Left Menu

Trump-Zelenskiy Dialogue Aims to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a 'fantastic' call to discuss efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Despite agreeing to work on a ceasefire and humanitarian measures, tensions remained high with ongoing attacks and European allies expressing concern over Trump's outreach to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:33 IST
Trump-Zelenskiy Dialogue Aims to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy communicated over a phone call described as 'fantastic' by the White House, as they strategized to end the prolonged conflict with Russia. This was their first interaction since a heated meeting in February.

During the discussion, Zelenskiy sought additional air defense support from Trump, who committed to sourcing military equipment from Europe. Trump also briefed Zelenskiy on his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who declined a full ceasefire but permitted a pause on attacking energy infrastructure.

Despite positive exchanges, tensions persist as both nations accuse each other of violating agreements. European allies remain wary of Trump's diplomatic overtures to Russia, fearing a shift in U.S. policy. Meanwhile, attacks continue, affecting civilian infrastructure and escalating the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025