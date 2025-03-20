Left Menu

World Sparrow Day: A Call to Action for Conserving Vital Avian Allies

On World Sparrow Day, celebrated every March 20, Odisha-based artist Satya Narayan Maharana uses vibrant Rangoli art to highlight the plight of sparrows. Initiated by Nature Forever in 2010, the event aims to raise awareness about sparrow conservation amidst urbanization and pollution challenges threatening their populations worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:55 IST
Rangoli created by Odisha-based artist Satya Narayan Maharana. (Photo source: Satya Narayan Maharana). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a colorful tribute to World Sparrow Day, celebrated annually on March 20, Odisha artist Satya Narayan Maharana crafted an intricate Rangoli depicting two sparrows with the message 'Save Sparrow' prominently displayed. His art seeks to inspire collective action towards the conservation of these vital birds.

Maharana emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures, including providing food, water, and creating safe homes for sparrows, to combat their alarming decline. The globally observed event, initiated by Nature Forever in 2010, champions the cause in over 50 countries.

Recent reports highlight several threats including pollution from unleaded petrol and loss of nesting habitats due to urbanization. Sparrows, crucial for controlling insect populations and aiding in pollination, are indispensable to maintaining ecological balance in both city and rural landscapes. The alarming reduction in their numbers underscores the necessity for immediate conservation efforts.

