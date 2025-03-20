Parliament's Budget Session Resumes with Key Discussions on Grants

The Budget Session of Parliament is set to resume on Thursday, as the Lok Sabha gathers to engage in crucial legislative business. Previously adjourned on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on March 19 at 11:00 am to tackle a host of key matters, including the presentation of numerous standing committee reports.

BJP MP Kiren Rijiju and Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will introduce the motion for the House to consent to the Eighth Report of the Business Advisory Committee, presented on March 19, 2025. The agenda also includes further discussions and votes on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Jal Shakti for 2025-26, along with continuing deliberations on cut motions initiated on March 18, 2025.

The House will delve into discussions regarding the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare's demands for grants for 2025-26. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal and Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav are slated to submit the Committee on Public Accounts reports for 2024-25.

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Anil Baluni will present findings from the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology for 2024-25. NCP MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare and BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal will table the Second Report of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas for the Demands for Grants of 2025-26.

Additionally, BJP MP Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Manna Lal Rawat will unveil the Fifth Report of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines, and Steel, discussing demands for grants associated with the Ministry of Mines. TMC MP Yusuf Pathan and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal will present reports of the Standing Committee on Commerce. The second phase of the budget session commenced on March 10 and is slated to continue until April 4.

