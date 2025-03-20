Left Menu

Allegations Fly: Aaditya Thackeray Named in Disha Salian Case

Advocate Nilesh C. Ojha has accused Aaditya Thackeray of involvement in Disha Salian's death, suggesting cover-ups by Maharashtra police and government officials. Ojha demands an FIR and points to a conspiracy against the former minister. Thackeray's allies dismiss the claims as politically motivated attacks.

Updated: 20-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:29 IST
Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, lawyer of Satish Salian (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Advocate Nilesh C. Ojha, representing Satish Salian, on Thursday, leveled significant allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, the former Maharashtra Environment Minister, in connection with the Disha Salian death case. Ojha claimed Thackeray was an "accused" and alleged former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resisted taking action against him.

Ojha further accused corrupt police officials of covering up the murder during the tenure of Uddhav Thackeray's government, with Aaditya being allegedly involved. He noted that despite a change in leadership with Shinde's government and Fadnavis as the Home Minister, the issue persisted. Ojha announced that the current administration formed a State Investigation Team (SIT) in December 2023 and followed up with a formal complaint requesting an FIR in January 2024.

Ojha also mentioned filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in September 2023, advocating for action against Aaditya Thackeray and others, and highlighted a lack of FIR registration as a significant lapse. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve accused the BJP of conspiring to tarnish Thackeray's reputation through these allegations. The call for a CBI probe into Salian's death has heightened the controversy as political parties engage in verbal skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

